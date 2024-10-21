Renee’ Browning Named GM At The Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center and the Mobile Saenger Theatre

MOBILE, AL (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group, operators of The Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center and the Mobile Saenger Theatre, announced that Renee’ Browning has been appointed to the role of General Manager at the facility.

Browning will take point on overseeing operations and guest experiences at both the theater and civic center, as well as the soon-to-be-built 10,000-capacity Mobile Arena, which was announced earlier this year.

A former executive at the Mobile Civic Center, Browning previously served as the Assistant General Manager for the Broward Convention Center, where she guided a $1.4 billion expansion project from conception to near completion.

She also spent more than a decade as Regional Director of Sales at the Mobile Convention Center.

“Renee’ is an incredibly talented leader who knows this market, knows these properties, and will help the City continue to elevate Mobile as one of the premier destinations in the country,” said Greg O’Dell, President, Venue Management, Oak View Group. “Since taking over operations of these terrific properties on June 1, we have been working diligently to find new and exciting opportunities for the region. Renee’ is the ideal leader to realize our vision for these buildings.”

“This experience has honed my ability to manage large-scale projects from inception through execution,” said Browning. “I am eager to elevate the facilities to new heights and continue fostering the trusted relationship with one of Mobile’s most cherished traditions – Mardi Gras. Oak View Group’s commitment to these facilities and the Mobile community is unwavering, and we look forward to the journey ahead.”