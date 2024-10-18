Marcus Plumb Tapped As VP Of Strategy & Growth At Confirmed360

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live events and concierge company Confirmed360 announced the appointment of Marcus Plumb as its new Vice President of Strategy and Growth.

In his new role, Plumb will take point on developing growth initiatives focusing on optimizing channel distribution of VIP offerings, domestic and international customer acquisition, vertical integration of business assets, and inorganic growth opportunities globally.

Plumb brings more than a decade of experience in the ticketing industry to his new role, with a focus on strategies, ticket marketplace analysis, and partnership development. He joins after holding roles with multiple professional sports teams, as well as SeatGeek and StubHub, where he worked with Jeff Poirier, Confirmed360’s newly appointed COO.

“We’re thrilled to have Marcus join as VP of Strategy and Growth,” said Matt Ampolsky, CEO of Confirmed360. “His proven expertise and strategic insight will be instrumental as we advance our mission and unlock new business units and verticals.”

“I am thrilled to join the Confirmed360 team and contribute to the incredible success Matt and the team have seen over the years,” said Plumb. “With the recent addition of Jeff, I believe we are poised for even greater achievements ahead!”