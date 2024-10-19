Gateway Studios And Production Services Hire Paul Owen As VP Of Business Development

ST. LOUIS (CelebrityAccess) – Gateway Studios and Production Services has appointed Paul Owen as a Vice President of Business Development bringing over 40 years of industry expertise to help drive the company’s growth. Owen, a highly respected figure in the live production industry, has earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including the TEC Award in 2009 for Tour Sound Production on the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Raising Sand tour. He is also a two-time Parnelli Award winner for Monitor Engineer of the Year (2004 and 2009). He is credited with the audio design for Metallica’s iconic IMAX film Through the Never. Known for his technical innovations and work with legends like Robert Plant, Dolly Parton, and Metallica, Owen now joins Gateway to lead strategic growth initiatives.

Owen’s background includes leadership positions at prominent companies, including Vice President at Thunder Audio and General Manager at Solotech Nashville. Throughout his 30-year touring career, he has mastered the intricacies of audio, lighting, video, and production for live performances and film, earning him a polished reputation in the field.

“Paul is an absolute powerhouse in this business,” says David Haskell, President of Business Development at Gateway. “I’ve known Paul for years, and he is highly respected in the industry. His technical mastery and unwavering commitment to his clients make him the perfect fit to help take Gateway to new heights. We’re excited to have him on board.”

At Gateway, Paul’s immediate focus will be on expanding the company’s client base and elevating its brand visibility from its St. Louis headquarters. His longstanding relationships with high-profile clients and a reputation built on integrity and service excellence will play a vital role in the company’s next phase of growth.

“Joining Gateway feels like a culminating step in my career,” says Owen. “Here, I see a unique opportunity to apply my skills and experience in a fresh context. The company’s proactive approach in the early stages of its growth is particularly exciting, and I am eager to contribute to its success.”

Owen has pioneered several key technical advancements in the live production industry, including remote monitor mixing techniques that have since become industry standards. His leadership in previous roles has been instrumental in helping companies achieve international success across multiple genres of music and entertainment.

As Gateway continues to expand its offerings in both rehearsal studios and production services, Paul’s strategic guidance will ensure the company maintains its commitment to delivering world-class service to its clients while strengthening its position in the industry.