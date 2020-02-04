Miley Cyrus Splits With CAA, Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Miley Cyrus has split with artist management agency CAA and signed with WME worldwide in all areas, Billboard is reporting.

Cyrus is currently working on her upcoming seventh studio album, She is Miley Cyrus, which is comprised of three six-song EPS, and includes 2019’s She is Coming. Additionally, she is expected to make her return to the road this summer with stops at Bonnaroo, Bottlerock and Governors Ball, following vocal cord surgery last year.

Cyrus continues to be represented by Adam Leber and Tish Cyrus.