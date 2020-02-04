Florida Georgia Line Ink Deal With Irving & Jeffrey Azoff’s Full Stop Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Florida Georgia Line has inked a deal with Irving and Jeffrey Azoff’s Los Angeles-based Full Stop Management.

The news comes just days after FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley announced that they would be parting ways with their longtime management team, Big Loud’s Seth England and Kevin “Chief” Zaruk.

“It has been an incredible journey with our Big Loud family and we are so thankful for the last nine years,” the duo said in a statement.”As we continue to evolve, so do our needs and our team. Although bittersweet, we and Big Loud are excited to support and encourage each other as we enter the next chapter of our careers, and welcome a new family into our world with open arms. We will continue to dream big and push ourselves to be the best we can be in all facets of life. We are just getting started.”

Full Stop’s current client roster also includes Lizzo, Harry Styles and Nicki Minaj. FGL, whose 2012 single “Cruise” is Nielsen Music’s best-selling digital country single of all time, is the management company’s first country act.