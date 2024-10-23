Danny Wimmer Presents Announces The Full Lineup For Next Year’s Sonic Temple Fest

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Danny Wimmer Presents announced the full artist lineup for the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, which lands once more at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio from May 8-11, 2025.

Now in its 4th year, the festival will feature one of its biggest lineups yet, with headliners LINKIN PARK, including new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong, who will make their Sonic Temple debut on the main stage on Saturday in one of their first shows in almost a decade.

Metallica will also make their Sonic Temple debut in 2025 as well, performing two unique sets on Friday and Sunday night with support from Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper on Friday and Alice In Chains and Chevelle for their Sunday set.

Thursday night at Sonic Temple will be led by Korn, along with Bad Omens and Three Days Grace.

Other artists announced for Sonic Temple include Mastodon, Jimmy Eat World, Acid Bath, Motionless In White, Bullet for My Valentine, Hollywood Undead, Killswitch Engage, Trivium, Cannibal Corpse, Ministry, Under Oath, and more.

“We’re thrilled to finally reveal the full lineup to our fans! Bringing two nights of Metallica to Sonic Temple has been years in the making, and we’re excited to make it a reality,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “With over 100 bands, including powerhouses Korn, Bad Omens and Incubus, alongside the highly anticipated return of LINKIN PARK, and the reunion of Three Days Grace with Adam Gontier, 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year. We can’t wait to see everyone at Sonic Temple!”