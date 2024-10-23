Matthew Sweet Launches A GoFundMe After Suffering A Stroke During His Tour With Hanson

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Singer Matthew Sweet has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with his recovery from a serious stroke that he suffered in Toronto while on tour with Hanson.

The raised funds will be used to help defray the costs of an ambulance plane with medical staff on board to transport Sweet from Toronto to a specialized rehabilitation center, where he will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks.

He will then require months of additional treatment and therapy as he seeks to fully recover from the medical emergency with a hoped-for return to the road in 2025.

Earlier this month, Sweet announced that he was dropping out of his tour with Hanson as well as canceling the remainder his own solo dates through November 16th after suffering from a stroke.

Sweet, who rose to fame in Atlanta in the late 1990s, is best known for songs such as “Girlfriend,” “Time Capsule.” and “I’ve Been Waiting.”