Sam Fender Pledges Support For Music Venue Trust

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — English singer, songwriter, and musician, Sam Fender, announced that he’s lending his support to the Music Venue Trust and their mission to protect the UK’s independent venue sector.

According to MVT, Fender will donate £1 from every ticket sold from the UK dates of his upcoming “People Watching” tour to the Trust.

Bush joins the likes of Coldplay and Enter Shikari who have made similar commitments to donate a portion of their ticket sales to the MVT.

“We still get people in the comments saying this can’t be done, and every time another act like Sam Fender and his team step up, we have to remind the nay-sayers that, yes it can! Our mission to bring in a grassroots ticket contribution on massive tours has taken another big step forward. Thank you to everyone involved,” the MVT shared via social media.

Fender is set to hit the road with his ‘People Watching’ tour on December 2nd at Dublin’s 3Arena with additional shows scheduled across the UK and Europe before wrapping at the Forest National in Brussels on March 19th.

Ticket presales for the tour began on Tuesday, allowing fans early access through pre-orders of Fender’s new album or by registering before the presale deadline.