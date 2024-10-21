Alex Craig Named GM At Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, AL (CelebrityAccess) — Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater announced the promotion of Alex Craig to the role of General Manager at the venue.

Craig has been part of the team at the Orion since 2021, joining ahead of the venue’s 2022 opening and serving as the amphitheater’s Production Manager and Assistant General Manager.

“Before the Orion was even built, Alex Craig was hired in to help lead the team with all things production and operations,” Managing Director Ryan Murphy shares. “He quickly became known within the team as a steady hand, solid operator and compassionate leader. I am delighted to know that this venue that I hold so dear, will be in such formidable hands.”

“I’m thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to continue the great work that’s already been done, and to lead such an amazing team of great people, in a venue that is in a class all its own,” Craig added.

The 8,000-capacity Orion is in the midst of its third season and has completed a string of sold-out shows that includes Benson Boone and two nights with Billy Strings for a second year in a row.

Concerts announced for the 2025 season include Megan Moroney, Sessanta, The Avett Brothers, Weird Al, Teddy Swims and Breakaway Festival, with more to be announced.