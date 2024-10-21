Report: Liam Payne May Have Ingested Multiple Drugs Before His Death

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (CelebrityAccess) — Liam Payne, the recording artist and former One Direction star, may have ingested a cocktail of intoxicants before his fatal fall from a third floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last week.

According to ABC News, sources with knowledge of toxicology test results said that Payne tested positive for substances that included “pink cocaine” a mix of recreational drugs that includes MDMA, ketamine and others, as well as cocaine and benzodiazepine.

Additionally, an improvised aluminum pipe to ingest drugs was also found in his hotel room, according to the sources, ABC reported.

Payne was found in an interior courtyard of a hotel in Buenos Aires after apparently falling from a third floor balcony.

Hotel staff had previously called for emergency responders over concern for a guest who was “drunk with drugs and alcohol.”

“We need to send someone with urgency because I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger because he is in a room with balcony, and we are afraid he could do something that threatens life,” the hotel employee told emergency services, ABC said.