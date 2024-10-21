Shakira Upgrades Her U.S. Tour With Multiple Stadium Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Due to demand from fans, Latin recording artist Shakira announced that multiple shows on her forthcoming North American tour have been upgraded to stadium plays.

The North American leg of Shakira’s tour is now scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Charlotte, NC, at Bank of America Stadium and will be followed by a performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on May 15th.

Additional shows are scheduled for markets such as Toronto, ON, Boston, MA, Miami, FL, Las Vegas, NV and more before wrapping up on Monday, June 30 in San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park.

The U.S. and Canadian legs of Shakira’s tour follows her current South American run, which sold out 18 stadium shows and 950,000 tickets in two hours. The tour includes a record-breaking five shows in Mexico City, a first for a femal artist.

The tour is the first for Shakira since 2018 when she sold out stadiums during her El Dorado World Tour.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 North America Dates

Tue May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Thu May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tue May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sat May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Wed Jun 04 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Wed Jun 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Jun 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sun Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Jun 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sun Jun 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sat Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Mon Jun 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park