Shakira Upgrades Her U.S. Tour With Multiple Stadium Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Due to demand from fans, Latin recording artist Shakira announced that multiple shows on her forthcoming North American tour have been upgraded to stadium plays.
The North American leg of Shakira’s tour is now scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Charlotte, NC, at Bank of America Stadium and will be followed by a performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on May 15th.
Additional shows are scheduled for markets such as Toronto, ON, Boston, MA, Miami, FL, Las Vegas, NV and more before wrapping up on Monday, June 30 in San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park.
The U.S. and Canadian legs of Shakira’s tour follows her current South American run, which sold out 18 stadium shows and 950,000 tickets in two hours. The tour includes a record-breaking five shows in Mexico City, a first for a femal artist.
The tour is the first for Shakira since 2018 when she sold out stadiums during her El Dorado World Tour.
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 North America Dates
Tue May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Thu May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Tue May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Thu May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Sat May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Wed Jun 04 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Fri Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Wed Jun 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Fri Jun 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Sun Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Jun 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sun Jun 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Sat Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Mon Jun 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park