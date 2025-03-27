Terence Reilly brought Crocs back from the dead, turned the Stanley Quencher into a phenomenon and is now President of HEYDUDE shoes. Learn how a modern magnate stays in touch with the culture and lifts brands into the stratosphere.

Early this morning I got the following e-mail from Dan Harrell:

“Was bummed when excitedly opened your podcast this morning. Not bummed anymore. One of your best guests ever. Every leader in business should take a listen. So much of what he says and what he has done I have a shared adventure with the impossible being possible. 30 years in music managing Amy Grant made his journey ring true.”

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/terence-reilly/id1316200737?i=1000701044475

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1nW7Pw02G3icHKD5TwHxyn?si=H4zk_-xvQqOPa0WVNglw1Q

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/terence-reilly-271100629/

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/d677f03d-299f-424d-bcbf-6dfaa508d84b/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-terence-reilly