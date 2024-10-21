OVG Announces A Naming Rights Partnership With Casey’s For The Iowa Events Center

DES MOINES, Iowa (CelebrityAccess) — Polk County and venue operators Oak View Group announced a new ten-year naming rights deal with convenience retailer Casey’s that will see the Iowa Events Center renamed as the Casey’s Center.

The deal, which is slated to officially begin on July 1st, 2025, still requires the Polk County Board of Supervisors to approve the partnership in a vote scheduled to take place at a meeting on October 22nd.

“The Board of Supervisors takes pride in the impressive accomplishments of the Iowa Events Center and Arena over the last 20 years and the substantial impact it has had on our community. We are thrilled to have Casey’s as our next branding partner for the arena,” said Board Chair Angela Connolly, Polk County Board of Supervisors. “They are a home-grown company with a footprint in all corners of our state. Their reputation for being a dedicated community partner is well known and exactly what we were hoping for in our next naming partner. Together, we, along with our operators Oak View Group, look forward to generating numerous unforgettable experiences in Casey’s Center over the coming decade.”

The deal was negotiated by on behalf of Polk County by OVG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship and naming rights division of Oak View Group.

The 15,000-capacity Iowa Events Center is located in downtown Des Moines and includes the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, the existing Polk County Convention Complex, the new Hy-Vee Hall, and the Wells Fargo Arena.

Wells Fargo, the original naming rights partner of the arena, opted not to renew its agreement when the contract expires on June 30, 2025. Casey’s is the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the U.S.

“As Casey’s grows and evolves, we are thrilled to share that Casey’s Center will be coming in July 2025 and we can’t wait to engage with our fans, guests and community in new ways. This venue holds significant importance for many across Iowa, the Midwest and beyond, and we’re grateful to be part of the popular sporting and entertainment events hosted here,” said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO, Casey’s. “We appreciate the partnership with the Polk County Board of Supervisors, Oak View Group, and the Iowa Events Center team, and we look forward to the exciting things ahead over the coming decade at Casey’s Center.”

“This exciting partnership with the team at Casey’s brings together organizations that are laser focused on providing superior customer service and unforgettable experiences for our customers and fans,” said Oak View Group’s Chris Connolly, General Manager of the Iowa Events Center. “I would like to personally thank the team at Wells Fargo for their outstanding partnership over the past 20 years. Their vision and commitment to the Iowa Events Center was a catalyst in providing all of Iowa great entertainment opportunities. We would also like to thank our OVG Global Partnerships team for helping us secure Casey’s as our new naming rights partner.”