Syd Butler and Michelle Fantus Named Co-Heads Of A&R At Killphonic Rights

NEW YORK (CelebriityAccess) — Independent rights management company Killphonic Rights announced the hire of industry veteran Syd Butler and Michelle Fantus as Co-Heads of A&R.

Butler is best known as the founder of Frenchkiss Records, where he signed and developed influential artists such as Passion Pit, The Drums, and Local Natives. He’s also a member of the influential Brooklyn indie rock band Les Savy Fav and the former bassist in Seth Meyers’ Emmy-nominated house band, the 8G band.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the future of music publishing with the brilliant team at Killphonic. And once again being at the forefront of the music publishing industry,” says Butler. “ Killphonic’s unique talents, perspective, and passion for music and the artists that make it will undoubtedly contribute to their mission of bringing clarity and innovation to the industry. I look forward to navigating the dynamic landscape of music publishing with them and continuing to support the artists, creators, and producers who inspire us all.”

Michelle Fantus joins Killphonic with more than 18 years in the industry, including past roles in publishing, distribution, and streaming. She began her career at Sony/ATV before securing a senior A&R post at Razor & Tie.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back in music publishing after my latest tenure across distribution A&R and songwriter/publishing DSP partnerships,’ says Fantus.” I’m incredibly inspired to create opportunities, make connections, and advocate for talented songwriters in my new role at Killphonic. With songwriter-friendly deals, a team of creative minds who understand both the business and the struggles songwriters face, and a tech-forward, transparent approach, I’m confident in our ability to support and empower songwriters in a way that I truly believe will be transformative in the music publishing space.”

Both Fantus and Butler will be based in Killphonic’s New York office.

In addition to their A&R hires, Killphonic announced the addition of Chelsea D’Amico as Head of Sync and Creative Licensing. Before coming to Killphonic, Chelsea ran creative sync licensing at Mad Decent, and held senior roles at Concord.

Following the new hires, Killphonic’s former Head of A&R, Michael Grubbs, will transition to a new role as Head of Creative, where his portfolio will grow to include master rights and distribution as the company expands those services.

As well, the company’s former Head of Sync, Jill Pedone, has been promoted to Head of Operations.