CTS Eventim Approved To Expand Its Stake In France Billet

BREMEN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim revealed that it recently increased its stake in the French ticketing platform France Billet.

According to the company, they acquired an additional 17% stake in the company after the deal was cleared by the European Commission, who raised no anti-trust concerns.

The deal will see CTS Eventim raise its current stake from 48% to 65%, giving them a controlling interest in the company.

France Billet was launched in 2019 as a joint venture between CTS Eventim and French fashion and entertainment retailer FNAC Darty.

FNAC Darty remains a minority shareholder and continue to offer tickets for sale through its retail locations in France.