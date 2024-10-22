Peter Rudge Retires From Artist Management

(vip-booking) – Legendary Artist Manager Peter Rudge is stepping away from artist management after 55 years to focus on other music-related projects.

This includes co-producing a documentary about the early days of the live touring industry, highlighting Frank Barsalona, the founder of Premier Talent Agency and the only agent inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Throughout his career, which spans more than five decades, Rudge began at Track Records, working with legends like Jimi Hendrix and Marc Bolan. He later co-managed The Who alongside Bill Curbishley and has managed an array of iconic artists, including the Rolling Stones, Madness, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Il Divo, Ball & Boe, Duran Duran, and Roger Waters, among others.

Reflecting on his decision, Rudge said, Peter Rudge said: “After 55 years in the artist management trenches, I’ve decided to call time and devote my time to family, travel and other projects, as well as Wolves and the New York Giants, who both need my help far more than any artist does right now!

“I began as a £20 per week temp at Track Records on October 1, 1968, after graduating from Cambridge University, in order to fill time and earn some money whilst waiting to take the Civil Service exam the following January. But I never took that exam, abandoned thoughts of becoming Her Majesty’s next ‘Man in Havana’, stayed at Track and never got a ‘real’ job… The subsequent journey has been one of peaks and valleys, highs and lows, but never dull; working with artistes never is.”

Rudge`s longest-standing collaboration has been with the band James, whom he has represented for over 30 years since 1989.