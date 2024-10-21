Stereophonics Announce Plans For Their First U.S. Tour In 3 Years

(CelebrityAccess) — The Welsh rock band Stereophonics announced plans for their first U.S. tour in three years, with dates scheduled to begin in early 2025.

The tour kicks off on March 21 at Théâtre Beanfield in Montreal and includes performances in markets such as New York, Chicago, Seattle, before wrapping at the Teatro Metropólitan in Mexico City on April 11.

The tour will see the band perform fan favorite hits from their catalogue such as “Dakota,” “Have A Nice Day,” “Maybe Tomorrow,” “C’est La Vie,” “A Thousand Trees,” along with music from their new studio album which is due early in 2025.

Along with their U.S. dates, Stereophonics announced plans for string of shows in the UK, including performances at Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park, Cork’s Virgin Media Park, London’s Finsbury Park, Huddersfield’s The John Smith’s Stadium, and Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park as part of Summer Sessions.

The tour will also feature a hometown performance at Cardiff’s 60,000 capacity Principality Stadium for 2 nights and the Isle of Wight festival on June 21st.

STEREOPHONICS 2025 LIVE DATES

March 21—Montreal, QC—Théâtre Beanfield

March 22—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

March 23—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer

March 25—New York, NY—Brooklyn Paramount

March 26—Boston, MA—House of Blues

March 28—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre

March 29—Cleveland, OH—VENUE TBA

March 30—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre

April 2—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre

April 3—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre

April 4—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 6—San Francisco, CA—The Regency Ballroom

April 8—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

April 9—San Diego, CA—Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay

April 11—Mexico City, MX—Teatro Metropólitan