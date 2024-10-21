Stereophonics Announce Plans For Their First U.S. Tour In 3 Years

(CelebrityAccess) — The Welsh rock band Stereophonics announced plans for their first U.S. tour in three years, with dates scheduled to begin in early 2025.
The tour kicks off on March 21 at Théâtre Beanfield in Montreal and includes performances in markets such as New York, Chicago, Seattle, before wrapping at the Teatro Metropólitan in Mexico City on April 11.
The tour will see the band perform fan favorite hits from their catalogue such as “Dakota,” “Have A Nice Day,” “Maybe Tomorrow,” “C’est La Vie,” “A Thousand Trees,” along with music from their new studio album which is due early in 2025.
Along with their U.S. dates, Stereophonics announced plans for string of shows in the UK, including performances at Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park, Cork’s Virgin Media Park, London’s Finsbury Park, Huddersfield’s The John Smith’s Stadium, and Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park as part of Summer Sessions.
The tour will also feature a hometown performance at Cardiff’s 60,000 capacity Principality Stadium for 2 nights and the Isle of Wight festival on June 21st.
STEREOPHONICS 2025 LIVE DATES
March 21—Montreal, QC—Théâtre Beanfield
March 22—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall
March 23—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer
March 25—New York, NY—Brooklyn Paramount
March 26—Boston, MA—House of Blues
March 28—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre
March 29—Cleveland, OH—VENUE TBA
March 30—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre
April 2—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre
April 3—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre
April 4—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
April 6—San Francisco, CA—The Regency Ballroom
April 8—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern
April 9—San Diego, CA—Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay
April 11—Mexico City, MX—Teatro Metropólitan