Country Rock Duo Lakeview Join SiriusXM & Pandora’s Artist Accelerator Program

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The emerging country-rock duo Jesse Denaro and Luke Healy, better known as Lakeview, are the latest artists to join SiriusXM and Pandora’s Artist Accelerator program.

As part of their addition to the program, Lakeview dropped in to SiriusXM’s Octane where they were featured in an exclusive DJ session for the channel. During the session, they shared music, discussed their relationship with Wage War and their love for the love them or hate them band, Nickelback.

The Artist Accelerator program develops and breaks new artists by leveraging SiriusXM and Pandora’s reach across broadcast, digital, and live Lakeview joins a growing Artist Accelerator list that includes artists such as Alex Warren, Coco Jones, Austin Snell, Ivory Scott, Gonzy and more.

2024 has been a breakout year for Lakeview, who signed with United Talent in July and dropped their debut album, the self-titled Lakeview last month.