Phantogram Announce 2025 Headline Tour And New Album

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Phantogram has released their fifth album, Memory Of A Day via Neon Gold Records. Sparked by a color or song that recalls the most joyful and tragic moments in your life, a sense memory vaults you into the distant past. These subtle triggers remind us that memory isn’t confined to the mind; it lives in the body, too. The new album captures that disorienting sense of time travel with the band noting, “We put these songs together as a capsule, thinking about how a certain sound or melody can bring you back instantly to a memory of a day.”

Alongside the LP, the duo – Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter – have shared their latest single, the driving, gauzy, and wistful burst of color, “Attaway.” Of the track, they share,” “‘Attaway might be our favorite song on the whole album. We love the way the pattern of the chords change throughout the song, yet still sounds cohesive and isn’t confusing. The way we incorporated a spaced-out looped sample with driving bass and angular guitar challenged us in a really fun and creative way. The massive, washed out and hypnotic chorus came so naturally in the studio. As unconventional as this song may seem on paper, it flowed out of us in a way that reminds me of why we make music in the first place, capturing the pure emotion and true essence of our being. This song makes the hair on my arm stand up and reminds me of who we are and who Phantogram is: a band with no rules – sonically, rhythmically, and emotionally – yet still maintains a familiar voice that is uniquely ours. Our goal from the inception of Phantogram was to make music that we would want to hear, never stop creating and challenging ourselves, and it is such a special feeling that we’ve been able to continue doing that – both sonically and lyrically – and as best friends by each other’s side.”

Having recently wrapped a tour as the direct support for Kings of Leon, Phantogram is excited to announce an extensive 2025 headline tour of North American, produced by Live Nation. The dates kick off on January 15 in Las Vegas and include a stop at Brooklyn’s Paramount Theater on February 6 before concluding at Los Angeles, CA’s Hollywood Palladium on February 28. All dates are listed below.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Monday, October 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 25 at 10 am local time. For more info, visit here. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a memorable experience with Phantogram in a fun and intimate setting, an exclusive VIP gift item, and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

Lauded as an experimental and alternative band and one that’s never been married to a particular genre, Phantogram has continued to change the zeitgeist for almost a decade by consistently challenging it with their signature blend of hard-hitting beats, guitar-driven dark psychedelia, and electronic pop. The new songs – recorded with producer John Hill, alongside special collaborators like Mikky Ekko and Dan Wilson – weave together the band’s signature mix of hazy synths, hypnotic guitars, beat-crushing drum machines and mesmerizing vocals. For the band, writing the new music was their most exciting experience creating together since their early days as a band – a rebirth for the lifelong friends, creating music freely during the recording process. In addition to “Attaway,” the album release follows early album singles “Come Alive,” “Happy Again,” “All A Mystery,” and “It Wasn’t Meant To Be.”

Memory Of A Day marks the latest album in Phantogram’s illustrious body of work that includes Eyelid Movies (2010), Voices (2014), Three (2016), and Ceremony (2020). The duo have collaborated with legends such as Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Billy Corgan, The Flaming Lips, and Miley Cyrus, partnered with Big Boi of Outkast to form supergroup Big Grams, headlined sold-out shows worldwide, become a festival staple and toured with artists including The xx, Muse, M83, alt-J, Arcade Fire, Queens of the Stone Age and more. Since the arrival of Eyelid Movies, the duo has amassed over a billion streams, achieved a platinum-certified single, two gold-certified singles, and more

MEMORY OF A DAY TRACK LISTING

01 – Jealousy

02 – It Wasn’t Meant to Be

03 – All A Mystery

04 – Feedback invisible

05 – Attaway

06 – Running Through Colors

07 – I Wanna Know

08 – Ashes

09 – Come Alive

10 – Move In Silence

11 – Happy Again

12 – Memory of a Day

PHANTOGRAM TOUR DATES

1/15 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

1/16 – House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA

1/17 – SOMA – San Diego, CA

1/19 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

1/22 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

1/24 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

1/25 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

1/27 – House of Blues – New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

1/28 – The Hall – Little Rock, AR

1/29 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

1/31 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

2/03 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

2/04 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

2/06 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

2/08 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

2/10 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

2/12 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

2/13 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

2/14 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

2/15 – The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN

2/18 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

2/19 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

2/21 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA

2/22 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

2/24 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

2/26 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

2/28 – Hollywood Palladium – Hollywood, CA