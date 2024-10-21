John Anderson, James Burton And Toby Keith Inducted Into Country Music Hall Of Fame

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – John Anderson, James Burton, and Toby Keith became the 153rd, 154th, and 155th members of the Country Music Hall of Fame as they were formally inducted during a star-studded Medallion Ceremony in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater.

Anderson, Burton, and Keith received country music’s highest distinction and were honored with heartfelt remarks and inspired performances of songs associated with their careers. The following is a list of the artists (listed in the order they performed) and the Hall of Fame members who each inductee personally selected to present them with their medallions.

John Anderson (Veterans Era Artist category)

A steadfast force for traditionalism in country music, Anderson made an enduring impact in country music with his down-home, instantly recognizable singing style and memorable recordings. Influenced by Country Music Hall of Fame members Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, and George Jones as well as Levon Helm of the Band, the Florida native fashioned his own breathy, note-bending vocal approach, which put a distinctive stamp on hard-country ballads (“Wild and Blue”) and up-tempo numbers (“Seminole Wind”) alike. In 1983, he won the CMA’s Horizon Award and Single of the Year for his best-selling hit “Swingin’.” Between 1981 and 1995, he earned 20 Top 10 country singles and five #1 hits.

• Shawn Camp sang “I Just Came Home to Count the Memories”

• Del McCoury Band performed “Would You Catch a Falling Star”

• Lucinda Williams with “Wild and Blue”

• Medallion presentation: Country Music Hall of Fame member Bobby Braddock

Toby Keith (Modern Era Artist category)

For nearly 30 years, Oklahoma native Keith was one of the most consistent hitmakers in country music. Between 1993 and his death in 2024, he had 42 Top 10 country hits and 20 #1 hits. Worldwide, he sold more than 40 million records. Keith wrote or co-wrote most of his material, sharing a perspective on life that was by turns tough, tender, and humorous in hit songs such as “As Good as I Once Was,” “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “Hope on the Rocks.” A savvy businessman, he launched his successful record label and publishing company.

• Post Malone with “I’m Just Talkin’ About Tonight”

• Eric Church performed “Don’t Let the Old Man In”

• Blake Shelton sang a medley of “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup”

• Medallion presentation: Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Owen

James Burton (Recording and/or Touring Musician category)

Few guitarists have made a more sustained impression on country music — and popular music — than Burton, who blended blues and country for a signature sound. By age 14, he was a “Louisiana Hayride” staff musician and created the memorable guitar lick for “Susie-Q” by Dale Hawkins. Burton soon graduated to Ricky Nelson’s band, where he crafted influential rockabilly licks and solos on more than 40 hits. As an in-demand studio picker, he played on records for artists ranging from Merle Haggard to the Beach Boys. He then led Country Music Hall of Fame member Elvis Presley’s band (1969–1977), followed by long stints backing John Denver, Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris and others in bands and on records.

• Elvis Costello with John Jorgenson performed “Believe What You Say”

• Brad Paisley sang “Workin’ Man Blues”

• Country Music Hall of Fame members Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris along with Rodney Crowell with “Til I Gain Control Again”

• Keith Richards with Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris and Steve Jordan performed “I Can’t Dance”

• Medallion presentation: Vince Gill

The ceremony concluded with a performance of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” led by Country Music Hall of Fame member Tanya Tucker.

The Medallion All-Star Band consisted of Jen Gunderman (keyboards), Tania Hancheroff (vocals), Mike Johnson (steel guitar), Rachel Loy (bass), Jeff King (electric guitar), Jerry Pentecost (drums), Deanie Richardson (fiddle and mandolin), Mica Roberts (vocals), Biff Watson (bandleader and acoustic guitar) and Charlie Worsham (acoustic guitar, banjo and vocals).

Produced by the staff of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the annual Medallion Ceremony celebrates the unique talents, personalities, and backgrounds of each Hall of Fame inductee, as well as the important turning points and the breakthrough artistic achievements that defined their careers. The ceremony includes speeches, live musical tributes, and original video biographies, created by the museum staff using recorded performances, past televised interviews, and historic photos culled from materials in the museum’s Frist Library and Archive. The ceremony is made possible in part by underwriting from the Country Music Association and other contributors.