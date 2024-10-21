2024 Rock And Rock Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Highlights

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) – This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Downtown Cleveland was nothing short of legendary, with some of the biggest names in rock, pop, funk, R&B, and hip-hop all coming together under one roof to honor the 2024 inductees.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, kicked off the night by reflecting on the enduring spirit of rock. “The names and the faces of rock ‘n’ roll may have changed, but the attitude has lived on,” Sykes said. “That’s rock ‘n’ roll.”

The night opened with a powerful tribute to Cher, with Dua Lipa taking the stage for an incredible rendition of “Believe.” Zendaya then introduced Cher with heartfelt words: “This fierce woman is a hero, a true artist and just about as authentically rock ‘n’ roll as you can get.” Cher’s presence electrified the room, marking one of the night’s most unforgettable moments.

Ozzy Osbourne may have kept his speech brief, but his arrival was larger than life. Draped in a grotesque black suit, seated upon a black bat-shaped throne, he let his presenter Jack Black do most of the talking. Black didn’t hold back, “The greatest frontman in the history of rock ‘n’ roll. That f***ing sound was raw power.” A star-studded lineup, including Robert Trujillo, Zakk Wylde, and Billy Idol, delivered a dark and thrilling tribute with hits like “Crazy Train” and “Mama I’m Coming Home.”

After years of being snubbed, Foreigner was finally inducted. Demi Lovato, Sammy Hagar, and Slash opened the tribute with “Hot Blooded,” but it was Kelly Clarkson and Lou Gramm’s duet on “I Wanna Know What Love Is” that brought the house down. A gospel choir added to the emotional weight of the performance, sealing Foreigner’s place in Rock Hall history.

Peter Frampton’s long-overdue induction was presented by Roger Daltrey of The Who. Frampton then treated the audience to a heartfelt performance of “Do You Feel Like I Do” with Keith Urban. In his speech, Frampton shared his gratitude, saying, “I see my audience using my music as an escape. I am now fully aware of what lies between a ‘Hello’ and a handshake.”

Youngstown native Robert Bell of Kool & The Gang was visibly moved as he took the stage, reflecting on his Ohio roots. Alongside J.T. Taylor, Bell performed hits like “Jungle Boogie,” and “Celebration,” making it a moment of hometown pride as the crowd grooved to the funky beats.

Inducted by comedian Dave Chappelle, A Tribe Called Quest’s segment turned into a full-fledged hip-hop showcase. Legends like Queen Latifah, De La Soul, and Busta Rhymes joined the party, with a memorable jam to “Can I Kick It?” and *”Scenario.” As Busta said, “Ya’ll gave birth to me, Tribe.”

In honor of Jimmy Buffett, who was posthumously inducted, Dave Matthews delivered a heartfelt rendition of “A Pirate Looks at Forty.” Fellow musicians Kenny Chesney and James Taylor followed, bringing a touch of Margaritaville to the night with a collaborative performance of “Come Monday.” “Jimmy was larger than life, but always right-sized and always authentic,” Taylor noted.

Dave Matthews Band finally got its long-awaited induction, and actress Julia Roberts had the honor of introducing them. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard any of their songs played the same way twice,” Roberts said. The band closed the night with crowd-pleasers like “Ants Marching,” “Crash Into Me,” and a tribute to Talking Heads with “Burning Down the House,” celebrating the 40th anniversary of Stop Making Sense.

Performer Category:

Mary J. Blige

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Kool & The Gang

Ozzy Osbourne

A Tribe Called Quest

Musical Influence Award:

Alexis Korner

John Mayall

Big Mama Thornton

Musical Excellence Award:

Jimmy Buffett

MC5

Dionne Warwick

Norman Whitfield

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Suzanne de Passe