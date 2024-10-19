Songwriter Ashley Gorley Inducted Into 2024 TICUA Hall Of Fame

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Belmont University alumnus and renowned songwriter Ashley Gorley has been named to the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association’s 2024 Hall of Fame class. Now in its fifth year, the TICUA Hall of Fame recognizes distinguished alumni from its 34 member institutions, highlighting their contributions to the state, nation, and world.

“As we welcome this new class of honorees, it’s inspiring to see the diverse ways TICUA institution alumni are shaping the world,” said TICUA President Dr. Cameron Conn. “Each inductee’s story underscores the profound impact private higher education can have, not only on personal success, but also on shaping communities and industries.”

Gorley, who graduated from Belmont with a B.B.A. in Music Business in 1999, has become a powerhouse in the music industry. His journey from a small-town Kentucky native to a songwriting icon spans more than two decades, resulting in a record-breaking 75+ No. 1 radio singles and over 400 songs recorded by artists across multiple genres.

Named Nashville Songwriter Association International’s Songwriter of the Decade for 2010-2019, Gorley has earned an astounding 24 CMA Triple Play Awards, recognizing songwriters with three No. 1 hits within a year. His recent accolades include being named ACM Songwriter of the Year and Variety’s Songwriter of the Year (all-genre) in 2023. His GRAMMY-nominated hit “Last Night,” performed by Morgan Wallen, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-setting 16 weeks in 2023 while Wallen’s collaboration with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help,” reigned for 6 weeks in 2024.

Beyond his personal success, Gorley has demonstrated a commitment to nurturing new talent through his publishing and artist development company, Tape Room Music, founded in 2011. The company has produced more than 50 No. 1 songs, including the 2018 ASCAP Country Song of the Year, “Body Like a Back Road” and 2021 ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC Country Song, “One of Them Girls.”

Gorley’s dedication to the music industry extends to his advocacy for songwriters’ rights. He has actively promoted crucial legislation such as the Music Modernization Act, meeting with senators and the Library of Congress to champion fair compensation and intellectual property protection in the digital age.

At Belmont, Gorley continues to shape the next generation of music industry professionals, regularly returning to campus to mentor students and lead seminars.