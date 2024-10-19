Randy Travis Receives Career Plaque From RIAA Celebrating 23 Million Certified Units

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier surprised music icon Randy Travis with a plaque commemorating 23 million certified units throughout his legendary career and highlighting his top album, 5x Platinum Always & Forever. The presentation took place during Mondo.NYC following a keynote interview, where Glazier spoke with Randy and his wife Mary about the AI technology used to recreate his voice for his newest single “Where That Came From” as well as necessary protections for artists and songwriters around unethical AI practices, including the bipartisan NO FAKES Act – a bill that would protect an individual’s voice and likeness from AI deepfakes and unauthorized use of digital replicas. The couple have become leaders in advocating for creators’ rights, also recently testifying to Congress in Washington D.C. about the American Music Fairness Act and receiving the Music Fairness Award from SoundExchange in September.

“Randy Travis is a legend whose instantly recognizable baritone has impacted generations of fans. As he uses his voice and responsible AI technology to create new music with Warner Music Nashville, Randy and wife Mary have also become advocates for establishing guardrails that protect artists and songwriters’ rights as they use new innovative tools. The RIAA is honored to celebrate Randy and present this career plaque commemorating over 23 million certified units, including the 5x Platinum album Always & Forever!” said Glazier.

“It was a great gift to work with Mitch Glazier and his entire RIAA team, as a part of the Mondo lineup this year, regarding AI and its impact on the music industry. It gave me a much better understanding of all the daily hard work and ‘behind the scenes’ efforts that take place to support the commercial and vital statistics of our artististic community. At the conclusion of our panel, and to my total surprise, Mitch and Jackie Jones, presented me with a treasured plaque commemorating the years of doing what I loved doing most. I am so grateful for the opportunity to live and learn more about the backbones of our industry, in an effort to make the futures of tomorrow’s artists a little brighter. Our deepest gratitude for taking such great care of our music family, Mitch!” said Randy.

In 2025, fans can catch him on the road with vocalist James Dupré for the More Life Tour, a musical celebration of Randy with his original band and all of the hits.

More Life Tour Dates:

Nov. 1, 2024 – Greensburg, Pa. – Palace Theatre

Nov. 2, 2024 – Newark, Ohio – Midland Theatre

Nov. 3, 2024 – Bowling Green, Ky. – Southern Kentucky PAC

Jan. 10, 2025 – Tulsa, Okla. – Osage Casino

Jan. 11, 2025 – Little Rock, Ark. – Robinson Center

Jan. 23, 2025 – Charlotte, N.C. – Oven Auditorium

Jan. 24, 2025 – Augusta, Ga. – Miller Theatre

Jan. 25, 2025 – Orange Park, Fla. – Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

Jan. 28, 2025 – The Villages, Fla. – Sharon Morse PAC

Feb. 1, 2025 – Arcadia, Fla. – Turner Center

Feb. 8, 2025 – Scottsdale, Ariz. – Virginia Piper Theatre

Feb. 10, 2025 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. – CAL Poly State PAC

Feb. 11, 2025 – Bakersfield, Calif. – Fox Theatre

Feb. 12, 2025 – Santa Barbara, Calif. – Lobero Theatre

Feb. 14, 2025 – Monterey, Calif. – Golden State Theatre

Feb. 15, 2025 – Visalia, Calif. – Visalia Fox Theatre

Feb. 16, 2025 – Sacramento, Calif. – Crest Theatre

Feb. 23, 2025 – Mason City, Iowa – North Iowa Community College

March 20, 2025 – Cedartown, Ga. – Cedartown PAC

March 21, 2025 – Princeton, W.Va. – Chuck Mathena Center

March 22, 2025 – Ashland, Ky. – Paramount Theatre

April 10, 2025 – Joliet, Ill. – Rialto Square

April 11, 2025 – Effingham, Ill. – Effingham Performance Center

April 12, 2025 – Renfro Valley, Ky. – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

April 25, 2025 – New Philadelphia, Ohio – Kent State PAC

April 26, 2025 – Clarksburg, W.Va. – Robinson Grand PAC

May 9, 2025 – The Woodlands, Texas – The High Horse

May 10, 2025 – Arlington, Texas – Arlington Music Hall

May 11, 2025 – Branson, Mo. – Clay Cooper Theater