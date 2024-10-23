ILMC Announces The Details Of The 2025 Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the International Live Music Conference and their partners ASM Global announced the details of the 2025 Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, making it easier for the next generation of music executives to attend the prestigious music conference.

For 2025, the Bursary will provide a a complimentary conference pass and mentoring opportunities to a group of 30 young professionals, providing them with their first access to ILMC and its networking opportunities.

The scheme is supported by ASM Global’s corporate social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts, whose goal is to support environmental sustainability and strengthen communities around the globe.

Each bursary attendee will be paired with a a dedicated industry mentor and benefit from additional networking opportunities both during and after ILMC via the ASM Global family.

Places will be allocated in three rounds (ending 22nd November, 3rd January, and 7th February) and the details of all applicants will remain confidential.

The bursary scheme is open to young executives already working in the live music business under the age of 30 and who have not previously attended an ILMC.

Successful applicants will be available to to attend a networking breakfast at 9am on Wednesday, 26 February 2025. While the bursary scheme provides access to ILMC, the program does not include accommodations.

To apply for a place on the scheme, either complete the application form here or send a video here explaining who you are and why you want to attend.

ILMC 38 takes place from February 25-28, 2025. You can register to attend here: https://37.ilmc.com/register/