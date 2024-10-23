Dylan Marlowe Signs A Publishing Deal With Play It Again Music and Relative Music Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Nashville-based singer-songwriter Dylan Marlowe announced a joint venture publishing deal with songwriter Dallas Davidson’s Play It Again Music and Relative Music Group, the music publisher and artist development venture launched by father/son duo Dennis and Jesse Matkosky in partnership with country star Hardy.

The signing follows the release of Marlowe’s debut album Mid-Twenties Crisis on September 27. The album, which includes 15 tracks in total, was fully co-written by Marlowe, save for the title track, which was a solo write.

“Dylan Marlowe is a superstar. A superstar both on stage and in the writing room,” PIA’s Davidson said. “By joining forces with my crew at PIA and Hardy and his team at Relative—that’s how you bottle up success. This is the kind of stuff that fires my ass up.”

“Dylan has been one of my favorite writers and artists in the fourteen years I’ve been in town. I’ve had the pleasure of bringing him on tour and seeing these great songs come to life, and I truly think Dylan is the next big thing. My favorite thing about Dylan is that he’s a certified country boy. There’s a lot of people out there like Dylan that love to fish and hunt and look for arrowheads, and he knows how to speak that language and turn that lifestyle into a song. I’m so excited to have him on board at Relative, and I cannot wait to see the great things that he will do and hear the great songs he will write,” Hardy added.

Marlowe is currently gearing up for a headlining tour in support of the album. Dates kick off on January 23rd at the Gramercy Theatre in New York, and wrap on February 14th at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA.

Dylan Marlowe’s “Mid-Twenties Crisis Tour”:

Jan. 23 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, New York

Jan. 24 – TLA – Philadelphia, PA

Jan. 25 – Royale – Boston, MA

Jan. 30 – Elevation – Grand Rapids, MI

Jan. 31 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

Feb. 1 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 6 – Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, KY

Feb. 7 – Joe’s On Weed Street – Chicago, IL

Feb. 8 – The Blue Note – Columbia, MO

Feb. 13 – Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN

Feb. 14 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA