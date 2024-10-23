Dave Chappelle & Killer Mike Announce Co-Headlining Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is teaming up with rapper Killer Mike and the Mighty Midnight Revival for the for a co-headlining tour that will hit the ground running in November.

Produced by Live Nation, the 7-city tour will feature a blend of comedy and music, beginning on November 15th at the Fox Theatre in Detroit and hitting markets such as Oakland, Atlanta, Boston, and New York before wrapping on November 24th at the Long Beach Terrace Theater in Los Angeles.

For the show, fans will be asked to deposit all phones, smart watches, and accessories with the venue, secured in Yondr Pouches, for the duration of the show. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch, or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

DAVE CHAPPELLE + KILLER MIKE 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Nov 15 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sun Nov 17 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Mon Nov 18 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Wed Nov 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 21 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 23 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Nov 24 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater