The Rasmus Sign With Better Noise And Playground Music

HELSINKI, Finland (CelebrityAccess) — Finnish rock quartet The Rasmus, led by founding frontman and songwriter Lauri Ylönen, has inked a new label deal with Better Noise Music and Helsinki’s Playground Music ahead of their upcoming tour.

“The Rasmus have never chosen to rest easy on previous success, but are always striving for new achievements with great dedication and energy,” says Playground Music’s CEO Mårten Aglander. “With Better Noise Music we’ve found a most skilled and powerful partner who also fully matches their ambition. I’m really happy for us and for the band that this cooperation can happen.”

“We are very excited to work with Better Noise Music, I can’t think of a better international home for The Rasmus,” says Lars Tengroth, The Rasmus’ A&R man at Playground Music since 1999. “The band’s new material is harder and darker and fits the label perfectly.”

“Better Noise Music have been watching and waiting in the shadows for an opportunity to work with The Rasmus and Antti Eriksson of Backbone Management and Lars Tengroth of Playground,” exclaims Dan Waite, CEO of Better Noise Music. “The Rasmus are a band that elicit a strong warm and positive response from everyone we talk to, and we can’t wait for people to see what they have planned for 2025.”

The signing follows the announcement of the band’s next international tour, which kicks off on September 12, 2025. Along with the news of the tour, The Rasmus also announced the release of their latest single, “Rest In Pieces” which hits streaming platforms on October 25th.