Jeff Lynn’s ELO Announces Their Final Performance Will Take Place In London Next Year

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Jeff Lynn and the legendary progressive rock band Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) announced the details for what they promise will be the band’s final show in London next summer.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be landing at @BST Hyde Park on Sunday 13 July for our final show,” a rep for the band announced on social media.

“My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014,” added Jeff Lynne. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

The show will serve as the capstone to the band’s epic 55-year career and will follow the conclusion of the band’s “Over and Out US Tour,” farwell tour, which is scheduled to conclude at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on October 29th.

The tour was originally intended to wrap in Los Angeles this weekend with two performances at the Kia Forum but the Phoenix show, originally slated for Monday, was reschduled due to an illness in the touring party.