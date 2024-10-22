UBS Arena And The Islanders Secure A Sponsorship Deal With Xerox

BELMONT PARK, NY (CelebrityAccess) — UBS Arena and the New York Islanders have inked a new partnership that will see Xerox become the official office equipment and service supplier for both organizations.

Under the terms of the partnership, Xerox will provide workplace technologies, like multi-function printers and robotic process automation, to the venue and the team’s organization and will support community initiatives in partnership with UBS Arena and their tenant.

“Many people don’t realize that Xerox is a lot more than a printing company. They are a global leader within the workplace technology space and having them join the New York Islanders and UBS Arena is a testament to what we are building at Belmont,” said Dan Griffis, President Global Partnerships at Oak View Group. “Business aside, what makes this partnership work so well is that Xerox will create significant opportunities to engage with the community. Their support is rooted in building deeper connections across Long Island and elevating key initiatives within education and hockey.”

“We are thrilled to become an official partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena, providing both with the latest in innovative, modern-day workplace technologies to drive speed and efficiency in their operations,” said Deena LaMarque Piquion, Chief Growth and Disruption Officer at Xerox. “This multi-year partnership also underscores our commitment to supporting the communities we live and work in by collaborating with the Islanders to elevate key educational and hockey programs across Long Island. Together, we are making a meaningful impact both on and off the ice.”

Education initiatives include:

Teacher of the Month: Long Island teachers can be nominated via the New York Islanders website for this monthly honor. Each month, a teacher will be honored with their own Islanders jersey and will be featured on the New York Islanders website and social media. Xerox will also donate to a cause of their choosing.

Girls Hockey Programs: Xerox will provide support to the tournament team with jerseys and coaching uniforms as well as leadership training opportunities for coaches, officials and administrators. They will also be integrated throughout the Female Leadership & Coaching Summit.

New York Islanders Women in Sports Night: Xerox will support this evening where fans, partners, premium hospitality partners, and influential women in sports and entertainment discuss key topics and network.

“We are excited to welcome Xerox to UBS Arena and the New York Islanders,” said John Collins, Operating Partner of the New York Islanders. “To have Xerox support key programs that make an impact across Long Island and grow the game across the region speak to the impact that these organizations have within our communities.”