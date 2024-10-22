True Tickets Partners with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) – True Tickets continued to make inroads in the performing arts world, this time signing a partnership with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts is one of the leading performing arts organizations in the region and also presents an annual slate of Broadway, comedy, theater, jazz, dance, and family presentations.

Performances are hosted across three venues: the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Miller Theater.

“We are delighted to partner with True Tickets to offer our audiences a more streamlined and secure ticketing process,” said Matt Cooper, Vice President of Audience Services for Ensemble Arts Philly. “This collaboration supports our vision to ensure every interaction reflects the magic on our stages.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. Our digital ticketing solutions will empower them to continue delivering outstanding performances and enriching the cultural fabric of Philadelphia. Starting with Hamilton, this partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing the audience experience,” added Ken Lesnik, head of business development at True Tickets.