EEMA Founding President Michael Menezes Passes

(CelebrityAccess) — Michael Menezes, the founder of the experiential agency Showtime Events India, and who played a pivotal role in the launch of Event & Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), has reportedly passed away.

A graduate of St. Stephens College, Menezes launched his own advertising agency in 1979 and the company quickly built a reputation in the world of real estate marketing and branding.

But it wasn’t until a chance visit to an entertainment technology expo in Singapore that he set his sights on the entertainment world, investing heavily in laser technology for the launch of the experiential marketing agency Showtime Entertainment Group.

The company quickly became a recognized name in entertainment technology, bringing everything from water curtains and screens to large format Xenon projection on buildings and water, 3D holography, 270-degree projection, 360-degree projection to branding events in India.

Showtime’s roster of corporate clients included Tata Motors, Starbucks, Hyundai, BMW, and Taj Hotels.

Menezes also collaborated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to take Brand India international with high profile events at the WEF in Davos the Hannover Messe and India@60 in New York.

As well, Menezes also served as the Founder President of the Indian Event & Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) which has grown to gain international recognition with more than 300 members today.

In 2018, Menezes stepped back from his role at Showtime and handed over the reins to his son Michael. While many people would take the opportunity to retire, Menezes instead launched EkPrana, a healthcare non-profit focused on combating diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and stress through integrated healthcare.