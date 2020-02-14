Ravi Shankar To Be Commemorated With Concert Series Featuring Norah Jones & Philip Glass

(CelebrityAccess) — The centennial of the birth of legendary sitar player and composer Ravi Shankar will be commemorated with a series of concerts featuring feature family members Norah Jones and Anoushka Shankar as well as special guest artists Philip Glass, Dhani Harrison (son of George Harrison), Nitin Sawhney, and an orchestra of artists Shankar helped to mentor.

The Ravi Shankar Centennial Concerts will be presented at San Diego Civic Theatre (San Diego, CA: May 16, Fundraiser for Shankar Foundation), Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles, CA: May 19), Chicago Symphony Orchestra (Chicago, IL: May 22), Carnegie Hall (New York, NY: May 29), and Southbank Centre (Shankar 100 Series, London, UK: January – November 2020).

Norah Jones and Anoushka Shankar are lined up to perform at Southbank Centre (April 7) and Walt Disney Concert Hall (May 19); Anoushka also performs at San Diego Civic Theatre (May 16), Chicago Symphony Orchestra (May 22), and Carnegie Hall (May 29).

Philip Glass will perform at Carnegie Hall (May 29). Dhani Harrison performs at San Diego Civic Theatre (May 16) and Walt Disney Concert Hall (May 19). Nitin Sawhney performs at Southbank Centre (April 7).

Additionally, details about a centenary concert in New Delhi, India in November 2020 will be announced soon.

Born in 1920, Shankar was recognized as a master of the sitar and helped to bring the instrument and the classical music of Hindustan to international audiences and helping to spark the raga-rock style that influenced western artists such as David Crosby, The Rolling Stones, and The Beatles.

Tickets for the Carnegie Hall show went on sale on February 14th.