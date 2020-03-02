Report: The Clippers’ Steve Ballmer In Talks To Buy The Forum

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Former Microsoft Chief Exectutive and current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers Steve Ballmer is reportedly in talks with Madison Square Garden over a possible purchase of the iconic Forum in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ballmer is also attempting to build a new $1-billion arena for the Clippers that would be located near the Forum but has faced pushback in the form of multiple lawsuits, including three from MSG.

As the Times noted, acquiring the Forum would remove several legal obstacles to the Clippers aspirations for a new arena.

“The Clippers continue to pursue plans to build a state-of-the-art, 18,000-seat basketball arena and entertainment complex in Inglewood and are currently working with the city to successfully complete the comprehensive Environmental Impact Report,” a spokesperson for the team said in a statement provided to the Times.

MSG has sought to block construction of the new arena through objections to its potential environmental, as well as to the alleged harm it will have on Inglewood in the form of traffic and pollution, the Times noted.