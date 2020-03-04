Taylor Swift, Halsey, Tayla Parx Announced For Capital One Jamfest

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift, Halsey, and Tayla Parx have been announced as the headliners for the first fully femme lineup of the Capital One JamFest.

The mini-festival, which is part of the larger, 3-day March Madness Music Festival, will take place on April 5th at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park.

As an added safety measure, the city of Atlanta is mandating advance registration for fans hoping to attend the show.

Due to limited capacity at the downtown venue, the City of Atlanta is requiring that would-be festival attendees register in advance for tickets.

“This system will help public safety officials manage the crowd, allow fans to confirm tickets before heading to the concert and create a positive experience for all concertgoers,” the NCAA said announcing the event.

Ticket sales kick off on March 5th and will be available to registered fans on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last.