The Arthur Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The 26th annual Arthur Awards, which honor the best in today’s live industry, took place last night in London as part of this year’s International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

The prizes were handed out during the Arthur Awards Winners’ Dinner, hosted by CAA’s Emma Banks, who also received The Bottle Award, the ceremony’s lifetime achievement gong.

Additional honors were handed out to Summer Marshall, who won the Second Least Offensive Agent award; Live Nation’s Kelly Chappel, who won the best promoter gong; Solo Agency’s Charly Beedell-Tuck, who won the Tomorrow’s New Boss award; French festival Eurockéennes, which won the best festival award; All Points East, which won the best new event award; and London’s Roundhouse, which won the best venue award.

The full list of winners is available below.

THE ARTHUR AWARDS 2020 WINNERS LIST:

Venue (First Venue To Come Into Your Head)

Roundhouse, UK

Promoter (The Promoters’ Promoter)

Kelly Chappel, Live Nation

Festival (Liggers’ Favourite Festival)

Eurockéennes, France

Agent (Second Least Offensive Agent)

Summer Marshall, CAA

Production Services (Services Above and Beyond)

Showsec

Professional Services (Most Professional Professional)

Tina Richard, T&S Immigration Services

New Gig on the Block (New Event)

All Points East, UK

Assistant (The People’s Assistant)

San Phillips, Kilimanjaro Live

Ticketing (The Golden Ticket)

Ticketmaster

New Business Talent (Tomorrow’s New Boss)

Charly Beedell-Tuck, Solo

The Bottle Award

Emma Banks, CAA