Australian Composer Brett Dean Hospitalized With Coronavirus

ADELAIDE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) — Australian musician and composer Brett Dean has been hospitalized in Adelaide with coronavirus.

Intermusica, Dean’s management company, confirmed the news in a statement Thursday saying: “Intermusica can confirm that Brett Dean has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as of 5 March. Intermusica, along with Brett’s publishers Boosey & Hawkes, have taken the necessary steps to inform all those who have worked with Brett in the last 14 days, further to NHS advice and SA Health Australia. Our thoughts are with Brett at this difficult time and we wish him well in his recovery.”

The 58-year-old, who is currently quarantined in isolation at The Royal Adelaide Hospital, was set to perform with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra in a Beethoven concert at the annual Adelaide Festival on Saturday, however, canceled his appearance due to “pneumonia-like symptoms.”

Dean recently performed abroad with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and Taiwan’s National Symphony Orchestra. He reportedly returned to Australia from Taiwan on Tuesday (March 3).