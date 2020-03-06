Pex Acquires Dubset Media

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Pex, the independent video and music analytics, and digital rights management company, has announced its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.

Founded in 2014, Los Angeles-based Pex has built its reputation on providing copyright search and content management tools to the largest rights holders in the music and film industries. Meanwhile, San Francisco-based Dubset specializes in ensuring that uploads of ‘unofficial’ remixes and DJ sets can obtain copyright clearance for streaming and that royalties are identified and paid to the correct people.

Under the terms of the new deal, rights holders using Dubset’s rights management platform for music distribution on major streaming services will now also have access to their catalog’s use and performance in any audio and video content across social media and user-generated content platforms.

Additionally, rights holders will have access to Pex’s copyright compliance solution, Attribution Engine, which licenses and administers royalties for content across today’s rapidly shifting international copyright landscape, further helping to mitigate copyright liability.

Rasty Turek, founder and CEO of Pex, said: “Dubset is a company we’ve been interested in for some time. There are very few companies in the music business that have successfully licensed as much catalog as Dubset, and the music rights database they’ve built is massive and rare. Our technology’s scale and speed enables broad market access by all rights holders to our rights management and analytics services, built on top of the 20 billion video and audio files in our indexed database. We feel this will prove to be a game-changing combination.”

Bob Barbiere, formerly of Dubset, now SVP Digital Rights at Pex, added: “The distribution of digital media via social media has outpaced rights holders’ abilities to track, license, and manage their audio and video assets. Dubset was timely and successful in filling an industry need around identification and licensing of music in mixes and remixes. This acquisition will immediately expand rights holders’ abilities to locate, protect, and monetize use of their catalog within any form of music or video currently being shared on any of the world’s largest UGC and social media sites.”

According to TechCrunch, the acquisition of Dubset by Pex was priced in the region of $25m to $50m.