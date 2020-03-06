Zayn Signs Worldwide Deal With CAA

(VIP) – CAA has announced the signing of British pop star Zayn. The former One Direction band member will be represented worldwide in all areas.

Zayn rose to fame in 2010 as a contestant on British music competition show The X Factor. After being eliminated as a solo artist, he was brought back into the competition alongside four other contestants to form boy band One Direction. As a group, One Direction went on to score 29 Billboard Hot 100 hits.

In 2015, Zayn split from the group and began work on his solo career. Less than one year after leaving One Direction, Zayn unveiled his debut single, “Pillowtalk,” in January 2016. The song landed the English singer/songwriter his first No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart with or without the group.

Zayn`s latest album, Icarus Falls, was released in 2018 and garnered more than 5 billion streams in a matter of 11 months.

The 27-year-old artist has been named American Music Awards` new artist of the year, Billboard Music Awards` top new artist and iHeartRadio Music Awards` best solo breakout, among other wins and nominations.