Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million To Tennessee Tornado Relief Efforts

Juliette Jagger
NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Taylor Swift has announced that she will be donating $1 million to the tornado relief efforts in Tennessee, after a deadly storm ravaged four counties earlier this week.

In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said: “Nashville is my home. “The fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” she added.

Swift also included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The statewide death toll currently sits at 24, however, dozens of people were injured, some critically.

