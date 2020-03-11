Kobalt Promotes Julie Hurwitz & Rob Christensen To Co-Heads Of Synch & Brand Partnerships

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt has today (March 11) announced that Julie Hurwitz and Rob Christensen have been promoted to co-heads of synch and brand partnerships.

Together, Hurwitz and Christensen will be responsible for overseeing Kobalt Music Publishing’s global synch teams and continuing to ensure that they are driving creative opportunities and revenue for Kobalt’s publishing clients.

Hurwitz, who will oversee the East Coast, European and LATAM teams, previously served as Kobalt’s SVP, Synch & Brand Partnerships, and was responsible for negotiating licensing deals and managing a global team, while working with artists such as Bob Marley, James Murphy, Beck, Stevie Nicks, Steve Winwood, Lionel Richie, The Lumineers, Smashing Pumpkins, Fleet Foxes, Bon Iver and DJ Shadow, among others. Prior to Kobalt, she worked as VP at Nettwerk Music Group and was the founding Executive Creative Director at music production company, Q Department. She also worked as a music producer at ad agency, Ogilvy, MCA Records International in London and TVT Records.

Christensen, who will oversee the West Coast, Asia and Australia/New Zealand teams, previously served as Kobalt’s SVP, Synch Operations, and specialized in negotiating synch deals and building synch processes and financial frameworks to track and grow the business. Prior to Kobalt, he worked at BMG co-overseeing the synch clearance and administration teams from 2013-2017 and started his synch career at Bug Music in 2010 prior to its acquisition by BMG.

Kobalt CEO, Laurent Hubert, said: “The Kobalt synch team has created a golden standard in the industry for both talent and licensees alike. Our team operates globally at scale, while giving our creators more attention, resources and opportunities around the world. Julie and Rob are the perfect people to continue to lead the global synch team forward.”

Kobalt Chief Experience Officer, Jeannette Perez, added: “We are thrilled to promote Julie Hurwitz and Rob Christensen to Co-Heads of Synch & Brand Partnerships. Throughout their careers, Julie and Rob have proven to be exceptional managers and highly regarded executives with stellar track records. Together they will lead our global synch team and spearhead synch strategy for Kobalt and its clients. As a company we are incredibly proud of their successes and are confident the team will continue to flourish under their leadership.”

Hurwitz said: “My time at Kobalt has been filled with support, growth and most importantly, amazing music. Jeannette is a consummate leader, visionary and friend who has grown the department into the global synch team powerhouse that we are today. I am honored to take the reins from her with Rob, who is the yin to my yang. Together, we will continue to lead the stellar team as we bring creative and meaningful opportunities to our clients. And with Laurent at the helm, it’s a very exciting time to be here.”

Christensen added: “I echo Julie’s comments, and it’s exciting to be at a place that continually challenges itself to be a driving force in pushing the industry forward. I look forward to working alongside Julie and under Jeannette and Laurent’s direction to continue growing our synch business, to find the best opportunities for our writers and artists, and to ensure we’re maximizing our capabilities on a global scale.”