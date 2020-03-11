Bryan Dilworth, Longtime Philadelphia Concert Promoter, Passes At 51

His death was confirmed by his wife Kristin Thomson, who said he died at home Sunday (March 8) of a pulmonary embolism.

Dilworth was widely respected throughout the Philly music community. Known for his larger-than-life presence, his generosity and above all else his impassioned approach to music promotion, he helped to shape and support the city’s live scene for upwards of three decades.

He was co-owner of Bonfire, an independent Philadelphia concert company, as well as a vice president of AEG Presents’ Philadelphia office at the time of his death.

Dilworth is survived by his wife Kristen and 17-year-old son Riley. Funeral services will be private. A public memorial celebration is expected to take place this summer.