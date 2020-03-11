Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Film producer, studio executive, and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison following his conviction in February in the case that sparked the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein was convicted on February 24 on two of five criminal charges, including one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree.

He was acquited on charges of predatory sexual assault which could have potentially left Weinstein facing a life sentence.

The ultimate sentence in the case was less than the 29 years sought by prosecutors but less than the 5 years advocated for by his defense team. In reality, 23 years may still amount to a life sentence for Weinstein, who is 67 and reportedly in poor health.

He also faces five years of probation after his release.

As well, Weinstein’s legal battles appear to be far from over. Shortly after his sentencing, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office announced it has begun extradition proceedings to bring Weinstein to California where he will face additional charges of sexual assault brought by multiple women.