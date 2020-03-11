Tegan & Sara Announce Extensive North American Summer Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tegan & Sara have today (March. 11) announced their return to the road following a sold-out headline tour last year.

The 40-date North American run is slated to kick off at Knitting Factory Concert House in Spokane, WA on May 18 and will make stops in San Diego, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City, Nashville, and more before wrapping up on September 2 at Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA.

The tour will see Tegan & Sara supporting their latest release, Hey I’m Just Like You. To accompany the album, the pair recently penned the memoir High School, which became an immediate New York Times Bestseller.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 13 at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets HERE.

TEGAN & SARA 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Leg 1 with Georgia (*) and Jackie Mendoza (+)

May 18 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 19 Missoula, MT The Wilma * +

May 20 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 21 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre * +

May 24 San Diego, CA SOMA +

May 26 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren * +

May 27 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre * +

May 30 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre * +

Jun 01 Kansas City, MO The Truman * +

Jun 02 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant * +

Jun 03 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre* +

Jun 06 Chicago, IL Riviera Theater +

Leg 2 with IDER (*) and Claud (+)

July 30 Portland, OR Oregon Zoo Amphitheater * +

Aug 01 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium * +

Aug 05 Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Ballroom * +

Aug 06 Dallas, TX House of Blues * +

Aug 07 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater * +

Aug 10 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit * +

Aug 11 Cleveland, OH House of Blues * +

Aug 13 Toronto, ON Rebel Complex *

Aug 14 Montreal, QC MTELUS *

Aug 15 Boston, MA House of Blues *

Aug 17 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall * +

Aug 18 New York, NY Pier 17 *

Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore *

Aug 22 Washington, DC The Anthem *

Aug 24 Richmond, VA The National * +

Aug 25 Norfolk, VA Norva * +

Aug 28 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theater * +

Aug 30 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl * +

Sep 01 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall * +

Sep 02 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle *