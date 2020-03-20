Music Biz Conference Rescheduled For August

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Business Association announced that it’s annual Music Biz Conference which was scheduled for May, has been postponed until August due to COVID-19.

The event is now scheduled to take place from Sunday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 19th at the JW Marriot hotel in Nashville.

All conference registrations and hotel reservations will be honored and automatically transferred for the postponed dates. Music Biz and the JW Marriott teams will reach out separately to all who have already registered for the event and booked their hotel rooms to confirm.

“Thank you to our registered attendees, speakers, and sponsors for your patience and continued enthusiasm for our event in this extremely uncertain period,” said Music Biz President Portia Sabin. “The music industry has survived many turbulent patches throughout its long history, and once this health crisis is controlled, we look forward to an opportunity to come together and support our industry’s collective path forward.”

The Association also announced that it is planning to expand its support organization for its membership to the music industry at large, to help assuage some of the worst impact of the pandemic on the industry.