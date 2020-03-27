Beatport Announces 24 Hour Marathon Live Stream For COVID-19 Relief

(CelebrityAccess) — Electronic music streaming and download service Beatport announced that it will be hosting a live, 24-hour global DJ marathon in partnership with video streaming service Twitch.

The marathon, which starts on Friday, March 27th at 8pm GMT, will feature 24 different DJs, including techno legend Carl Cox, Bonobo (DJ Set) Nina Kraviz, GRiZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ set), A-Trak, Nicole Moudaber, Chris Liebing and Nora En Pure among others.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen so much of humanity come together as one to battle the escalation of the Covid-19 virus in an effort to protect the most vulnerable. With so many of us sheltered in our homes, wanting to stay connected to the people and music that plays such a positive role in our lives, Beatport and the passionate DJ community we work with on a daily basis feel compelled to deliver a unique music experience directly into homes across the world,” said Beatport’s CEO, Robb McDaniels.

During the marathon, Beatport will collaborate with industry partners to give away gear and merch to randomly selected viewers and Beatport will be providing song IDs, allowing fans to purchase music they hear and support independent artists and labels.

Viewers will also be able to make donations, with money going to support a crisis fund to help members of the EDM community weather the pandemic. The funds will be administered by the AFEM (Association For Electronic Music), the global non-profit trade association for the electronic music industry, and will be distributed to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO looking after front line health concerns, and the AFEM Members COVID-19 Hardship Fund.

The stream is currently live at: https://www.twitch.tv/beatportofficial

FULL LINEUP (A-Z)*

A-Trak

Agoria

ANNA

Axel Boman

BLOND:ISH

Bonobo (DJ set)

Carl Cox

Chris Liebing

Destructo

Duke Dumont

Eats Everything

GRiZ

La Fleur

Nastia

Nicole Moudaber

Nina Kraviz

Nora EnPure

RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ Set)

Sebastien Leger

Themba

Todd Terry

TOKiMONSTA

UMEK

Wax Motif

Waze & Odyssey and Gorgon City