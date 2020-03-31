Dolly “The Book Lady” Parton To Start Reading Bedtime Stories For Kids Online

(CelebrityAccess) — Musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Dolly Parton announced that she plans to read bedtime stories for children for the next 10 weeks through her Imagination Library social media channels.

“Goodnight with Dolly” will feature Dolly Parton reading a series of Imagination Library books that have been selected to be both age-appropriate and suitable in content for the current coronavirus situation.

The books will include “There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long, “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney, “I Am a Rainbow” by Dolly Parton, “Pass It On” by Sophy Henn, “Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell, “Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen, “Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper, “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña, “Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton, and of course, “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper.

This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right. I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think,” Parton said.

The bedtime stories are an extension of her Imagination Library, which has delivered more than 130 million free books to childre since in launched in Tennessee in 1995 before expanding it nationwide in 2000.

For her efforts, Parton was recognized by the Library of Congress.