Gayle King To Host ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Two Hour TV Special

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Gayle King has been announced as the host of ‘ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY,’ an upcoming two-hour special scheduled to broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT and 7:00-9:00 PM CT) on the CBS and CBS All Access.

The special will feature intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with Country Music’s biggest stars, along with clips from past ACM Awards moments.

As previously announced, ‘ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY’ will feature performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown & John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Additionally, the special will honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

The special will broadcast during the time slot previously scheduled for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which have been moved to Wednesday, Sept. 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) due to the coronavirus pandemic.