Justin Bieber Postpones All 2020 Dates Including Summerfest Performance

Justin Bieber has postponed all 2020 dates for his Changes world tour.

In a statement posted to his website, a rep for Bieber said:

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour. While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.

“Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

The tour was scheduled to kick off on May 14th at CenturyLink Field in Seattle with stadium and arena dates scheduled through late September when the tour wrapped at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bieber was also lined up to headline Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 24th, but that performance was included in the postponed shows.

“The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe,” Bieber wrote in a separate statement on his social media.