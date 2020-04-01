Plácido Domingo Says He’s On The Mend From COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — Spanish opera legend Plácido Domingo, is at home and “feeling fine” as he recovers from a COVID-19 infection.

“Fortunately from the very first symptom I was, as usual, under medical supervision, given my age and my comorbidity, therefore the COVID 19 infection was immediately suspected and this helped me a lot,” Plácido wrote in a statement posted to his social media.

“My thoughts are with those who suffer and with all those who are generously working to save lives,” he added.

Plácido was previously reported to be hospitalized in Acapulco with the disease but suggested that there was “confusing information” in the media regarding his health.

He disclosed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.