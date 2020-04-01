MIDiA’s Mark Mulligan On The ‘COVID Bounce’

(Hypebot) — It may be most obvious in the explosion in live music streaming, but in fact, the coronavirus is having a major effect on music streaming and all forms of entertainment.

By Mark Mulligan of MIDiA and the Music Industry blog

The economic disruption and social dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is not evenly distributed. Some businesses face catastrophe, while others thrive. Across the entertainment industries, the same is true, ranging from a temporary collapse of the live business through to a surge in gaming activity. As we explain in our free-to-download COVID-19 Impact report, the extra time people have as a result of self-isolation has boosted some forms of entertainment more than others – with games, video, and news the biggest winners so far.

To further illustrate these trends, MIDiA compiled selected Google search term data across the main entertainment categories. The chart below maps the change in popularity of these search terms between the start of January 2020 up to March 27th. Google Trends data does not show the absolute number of searches but instead an index of popularity. These are the key findings: